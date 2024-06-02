Novak Djokovic Ties Roger Federer's Record With 369th Grand Slam Singles Match Win
When fans watched Novak Djokovic crush Robby Ginepri 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of the 2005 French Open, could they have known what was coming next?
That turned out to be the first Grand Slam match win for Djokovic, who won his 369th such match Friday against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. With the win, he tied Swiss legend Roger Federer's record; Rafael Nadal is third with 314.
Musetti did not make it easy on Djokovic, but the 37-year-old defending champion recovered to take the final two sets. He will play Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo Monday morning in the fourth round.
Djokovic's first match victory in a major came mere days after he turned 18, and took place so long ago that he won it while representing Serbia and Montenegro. Montenegro gained its independence from Serbia a year later.
In the present day, Djokovic remains in search of his record 25th major championship.