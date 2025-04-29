Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Italian Open After Rough Start to Clay Season
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Italian Open on Tuesday, which is set to begin on May 7. It's the first time he won't play the tournament since he made his first appearance there in 2007.
This decision by the 24-time major champion comes as he's currently on a three-match losing streak. He most recently lost in his first match at the Madrid Open to Matteo Arnaldi. Before that, he lost in his first match to Alejandro Tabilo at Monte Carlo. The streak began at the Miami Open final when Djokovic lost to Jakub Menšík.
It's now been a month since Djokovic has won a match, as his last win came on March 28 in the semifinal of the Miami Open. He's posted a 12-6 match record so far in 2025.
Djokovic's withdrawal will worry fans hoping to see him win his 25th major at the French Open in late May. He has yet to win a match on clay so far this season. The French Open is the major event Djokovic's won the least in his career, as it makes up for just three of the 24 majors he's won.
The current No. 5 player is also still waiting to win his illusive 100th career ATP title. Djokovic’s only tournament win in 2024 was his gold medal at the Paris Olympics.