Odell Beckham, Dirk Nowitzki Headline List of Stars at the French Open Final
The 2025 French Open final between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is underway, with the tournament's top two seeds competing for the Roland Garros title.
It's arguably the biggest blockbuster matchup of the tournament as Sinner and Alcaraz have never played against each other in a final. They each have also won every final they've played in so far—Alcaraz is 4-0 while Sinner is 3-0—and have combined to win the last five majors.
As to be expected, quite a few stars and celebrities came out to Paris to watch what should be a very exciting and competitive showdown between two of the world's best. Here are some sports stars you might recognize:
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki showed up with San Antonio Spurs icon Tony Parker, which was a pretty cool moment:
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was also at the event having a good time. He was released by the Miami Dolphins last December and isn't currently on a team for the upcoming season.
New York Knicks mega-fan Spike Lee was in the house a day after he cheered on Coco Gauff in the women's final against Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff and Lee shared a sweet embrace after her maiden French Open win.
Inside the NBA analyst Ernie Johnson arrived in a pretty dapper suit and looked like he was locked in on the action:
Stay tuned for more star sightings!