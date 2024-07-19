Quentin Halys Hit Incredible Shot Laying Down on Court at Swiss Open
A quarterfinal match at the Swiss Open Gstaad in Gstaad, Swtzerland produced one of the best tennis shots of the year, as well as an instant highlight-reel moment for sports fans everywhere.
The match, which pitted world No. 192 Quentin Halys of France against world No. 178 Gustavo Heide of Brazil, was eventually won by Halys, but not before the Frenchman proved that sometimes, when you get knocked down in sports, you don't need to get back up to prevail.
Halys, on serve with a 3-1 lead in the set and up 30-15 in the game, slipped and fell on the clay at Roy Emerson Arena, ending up laying down with Heide's backhand slice hurtling back towards him.
With no time to get back up, Halys improvised, using only his upper body to hit a well-struck forehand shot back at Heide, who returned it long, securing the point for Halys.
Both Halys and Heide could only chuckle at the sheer impressiveness and improbablitity of the shot. Halys went on to win the match 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the semifinal.