Rafael Nadal Announces Upcoming Retirement in Emotional Video
Rafael Nadal's legendary career will come to close at the end of this year, the winner of 22 Grand Slams announced on Thursday.
Nadal will forever be remembered as one of the all-time greats. He won 14 French Open titles but has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years. His final appearance will come at the Davis Cup in Malaga (Nov. 19-21) when he will play for Spain against the Netherlands.
"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," Nadal said. "I think I've come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry."
The 38-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional video: