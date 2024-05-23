Rafael Nadal Draws Tough Opponent in Round One of Likely Last French Open
Rafael Nadal is about to begin what is likely his last run at the French Open this upcoming Sunday, and it won't be an easy task.
The 2024 French Open draw was announced on Thursday. Nadal, who is currently ranked No. 276 in the world, is set to face World No. 4 Alexander Zverev. The German player is coming off a title win at the Italian Open last week, meaning he's got some momentum.
The last time Nadal and Zverev played against each other at the French Open was during the semifinal in 2022. As the competitors were about to begin the second tiebreaker of the match, Zverev suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Nadal advanced to the final because of this, and he ended up winning his 14th French Open title.
Nadal didn't play in last year's French Open due to an ongoing hip injury. He missed the majority of the 2023 season because of the injury.
The 36-year-old has hinted that the 2024 season is his last as he's dealt with the various injuries.