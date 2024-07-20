Rafael Nadal Reaches First ATP Final Since French Open in 2022
Rafael Nadal is headed to an ATP final for the first time in over two years after he beat Duje Ajduković in a comeback three-set semifinal match at the Swedish Open on Saturday.
Nadal lost the first set 6–4, but he persevered to win the next two sets 6–3, 6–4, respectfully. The last final Nadal played in was at the French Open in 2022 when he locked in his historic 22nd major win. Since then, Novak Djokovic has surpassed his record by winning 24 majors.
This will mark Nadal's 131st ATP final appearance. He could potentially win his 64th clay title on Sunday. He will face Nuno Borges in the final on Sunday.
"It was very, very difficult, honestly, but I found a way to survive and be through to that final after a long time without being in a final," Nadal said after the match. "So that's great news, and I'm very happy with that."
Nadal's struggled since that 2022 French Open title, undergoing hip surgery and dealing with various other injuries along the way. It's possible this year could be his last on tour, even though the 38-year-old hasn't given a clear answer regarding retirement yet.
Nadal is set to play doubles with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off French Open and Wimbledon titles, at the Paris Olympics beginning on Saturday, July 27. The tennis portion of the Olympics will be played at Roland Garros, where Nadal has captured 14 French Open titles.