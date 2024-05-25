Rafael Nadal Won't Say 2024 French Open Is '100%' His Last Amid Retirement Speculation
Rafael Nadal declined to say that this year's tournament at Roland Garros would be his last just a day before his first round match at the 2024 French Open.
Nadal, who has missed much of the 2024 tennis calendar due to an injury that forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open in January, has hinted multiple times that he will retire from the ATP Tour after this year, but, pushed back when asked if this will be a farewell appearance at Roland Garros while speaking to reporters on Saturday.
"Don't assume that," Nadal said with a smile. "It's a big, big chance that it's going to be my last Roland Garros. But if I have to tell you it's 100% my last Roland Garros? Sorry, but I will not. Because I cannot predict what's going on."
Nadal has been limited to just six tournaments in the last two years, as a hip injury forced him to miss extended time and even had the soon-to-be 38-year-old pondering retirement during the extended layoff.
But Nadal, who won five matches at clay court tournaments in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, seems to be in good shape heading into Roland Garros. His opponents seem to agree with that sentiment.
World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, speaking to reporters in Paris on Friday, said he played a practice set against Nadal and noted that the Spaniard "played better than in Madrid and Rome."
Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times in his career. Can he summon the magic to hoist the trophy at Roland Garros once again?
If so, there's a chance it might not be the last time Nadal steps onto the red clay at Roland Garros, after all.