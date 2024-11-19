SI

Rafael Nadal Gets Standing Ovation After Losing Possible Last Match of His Career

It has been an emotional night for Nadal as it might have been his last professional match.

Madison Williams

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain waves to the crowd after his loss at the Davis Cup.
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain waves to the crowd after his loss at the Davis Cup. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal may have just played his final match of his professional tennis career on Tuesday. He lost 6–4, 6–4 in a singles match to Botic van de Zandschulp from Team Netherlands.

Nadal will be retiring this week at the Davis Cup, it all just depends on how far Team Spain advances. Since Nadal played in the first match on Tuesday, it's unknown now if it was his final match.

In case it was the last time Nadal graced a tennis court in a professional tournament, the crowd in Malaga, Spain responded accordingly when Nadal walked off the court. The packed crowd gave the 22-time major champion a big standing ovation—much deserved for the tennis legend. He returned to the court to show his gratitude for his fans.

It was an emotional night from start to finish for Nadal, though, as he cried during Spain's national anthem before he took the court.

There wasn't any retirement dedication to Nadal after the match since we don't know if that was his final match or not yet—that will be up to his teammates on Team Spain.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

