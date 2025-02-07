SI

Redfoo, Musician of LMFAO Fame, Makes Professional Tennis Debut in Egypt at Age 49

Party rock is on the court tonight...

Patrick Andres

Redfoo during Victoria Azarenka of Belarus's 4–6, 6–3, 6–1 win over France's Aliza Cornet in the 2013 French Open. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

If you spent any time in the vicinity of a radio tuned to a pop station circa 2011, you no doubt heard the stylings of hip house hitmakers LMFAO.

The musical project of Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy—the son of Motown founder Berry Gordy—and his half-nephew Sky Blu, the unlikely duo racked up a gold album and five gold singles. The headliners were the diamond "Party Rock Anthem" and the octuple-platinum "Sexy And I Know It," both of which spent parts of 2011 and 2012 at No. 1.

They were a proto-viral musical comet, but Redfoo resurfaced this week for an unlikely reason—his attempt at a tennis career.

The ex-boyfriend of Belarusian two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka played in the International Tennis Federation's M15 Sharm El Sheikh tournament this past week in Egypt.

In his main-draw professional tennis debut Wednesday, Redfoo (playing under his given name) lost 6–1, 6–0 to 23-year-old Leyton Rivera of Norway.

A longtime tennis enthusiast, Redfoo previously attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2013 without success.

