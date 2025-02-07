Redfoo, Musician of LMFAO Fame, Makes Professional Tennis Debut in Egypt at Age 49
If you spent any time in the vicinity of a radio tuned to a pop station circa 2011, you no doubt heard the stylings of hip house hitmakers LMFAO.
The musical project of Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy—the son of Motown founder Berry Gordy—and his half-nephew Sky Blu, the unlikely duo racked up a gold album and five gold singles. The headliners were the diamond "Party Rock Anthem" and the octuple-platinum "Sexy And I Know It," both of which spent parts of 2011 and 2012 at No. 1.
They were a proto-viral musical comet, but Redfoo resurfaced this week for an unlikely reason—his attempt at a tennis career.
The ex-boyfriend of Belarusian two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka played in the International Tennis Federation's M15 Sharm El Sheikh tournament this past week in Egypt.
In his main-draw professional tennis debut Wednesday, Redfoo (playing under his given name) lost 6–1, 6–0 to 23-year-old Leyton Rivera of Norway.
A longtime tennis enthusiast, Redfoo previously attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2013 without success.