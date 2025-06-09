Roger Federer Perfectly Summed Up Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner French Open Final
You know you've done something well when you impress Roger Federer.
Federer, a 20-time major winner during his decorated career, was beyond impressed with what he saw during the marathon French Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, a thrilling come-from-behind victory for Alcaraz in five hard-fought sets, the second-longest grand slam singles final in the history of men's tennis.
In a match as close as the historic one between Alcaraz and Sinner, it's a shame that someone had to lose. But in Federer's eyes, no one lost.
The Swiss tennis legend took to his account on Instagram on Sunday and perfectly summed up the thrilling match as only he could.
Federer is right on the money here.
Alcaraz won his fifth major in dramatic fashion, coming back from two sets down for the first time in his career. Sinner acquitted himself unbelievably well in defeat, likely winning over new fans with his stellar play and his grace in handling the tough loss. And tennis fans won because they got to watch the two young titans clash in what was one of the greatest matches ever played on clay.