Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Make French Open History With Marathon Final
The men's singles final at the 2025 French Open was an instant classic.
The battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner needed all five sets to determine a winner, as Alcaraz pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win to take the victory. It was a historic matchup at Roland-Garros, breaking the record for the longest men's singles final in the history of the French Open.
It was also the second longest Grand Slam final of the Open Era, trailing only the 2012 Australian Open clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal which needed five hours and 53 minutes to finish. Sunday's showcase between Alcaraz and Sinner lasted a grueling five hours and 29 minutes.
Alcaraz somehow managed to rally after trailing 2-0 through the match's first two sets. He miraculously saved three match points in order to keep the game alive, before completing one of the greatest ever comebacks at Roland-Garros. It marks the fifth Grand Slam title of his career and also the first time Sinner has lost a Grand Slam final.