Serena Williams Details Health Scare With Benign Cyst
Serena Williams posted a TikTok on Tuesday detailing a recent health scare she had that started with a lump found on her neck.
Doctors told Williams it was a "brachial cyst" and didn't need to be removed. However, the cyst kept growing, so Williams underwent three more tests and a biopsy. The cyst is benign, but she still decided to have it removed so it wouldn't get infected or leak.
The TikTok shows the tennis legend getting the cyst removed, along with the caption providing more details of what happened. She assured her fans she is doing well now.
"So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy," Williams wrote.
Williams retired from her extraordinary tennis career after the 2022 U.S. Open. Her 23 major titles are the most won by a women's tennis player in the Open Era.