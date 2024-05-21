Serena Williams Posted Cryptic Tweet, and Tennis Fans Thought She Was Making Comeback
Serena Williams started a frenzy on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday by posting just a simple sentence.
"I’m ready to hit some balls again," Williams tweeted.
Williams notably retired from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, where she advanced to the third round. Since then, she hasn't been seen playing any tennis from a social standpoint, although she probably hits around at home. She's given birth to her second child, Adira River, since retiring.
But, now fans wonder if Williams is interested in returning to the tennis court in front of an audience in some form or another. Or, is this a marketing ploy to get fans excited about something she's going to promote? Williams has been more involved in her entrepreneurship since retiring.
Retired tennis players compete in senior tours or for charity events, so maybe this is something Williams is interested in doing. Fans don't know for sure, though, as Williams provided no extra context for her post, which was probably her intention.
Check out some of the social media responses.