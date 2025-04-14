Serena Williams to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of 'Carrie Soto is Back'
Tennis legend Serena Williams will soon find herself immersed in a familiar storyline as an executive producer for Netflix's in-development adaptation of Carrie Soto is Back, a popular tennis-themed novel from author Taylor Jenkins-Reid. The news was first reported by Deadline on Monday, and later confirmed in a social media post from Williams.
The adaptation, written and executive produced by Amanda Kate Shuman, tells the story of abrasive but accomplished tennis pro Carrie Soto, who shockingly un-retires from the sport at the age of 37 to defend her world record of twenty Slam titles.
Although Soto is not based on Williams directly, Jenkins-Reid has said previously that both Serena and Venus Williams influenced her writing process.
“My incredible respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis,” the author said in an interview in 2022. “I wouldn’t write a book about tennis without the influence of just the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically Serena’s quest to get as many Grand Slam titles as she has managed to do.”
Per Deadline, the TV adaptation is also "expected to be loosely inspired by Serena Williams’ story," which might imply certain deviations from the novel.
The 23-time Grand Slam-winning Williams previously executive produced the 2024 docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams, as well as 2021's King Richard, the Will Smith-led biopic about Venus and Serena's father and coach Richard Williams.