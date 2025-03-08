Stefanos Tsitsipas Missed the Easiest Match Point of His Life at Indian Wells Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 9th-ranked player on the ATP Tour, met 91st-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild in the round of 64 at the Indian Wells Open on Friday. Tsitsipas won in straight sets (6-2, 6-4), but still managed to miss one of the easiest shots of his entire career.
On match point Wild served and returned one volley before he went to the net. As he returned another volley, he slipped and fell and ended up laying on the ground right next to the net. All Tsitsipas had to do successfully return the volley between the lines and the match would have ended. Instead, he hit a backhand right into the net.
You'd be forgiven if you thought that Seyboth Wild was trying some kind of trick play there like that Kansas football player who hid in the end zone in 2016. While both plays ultimately worked, Seyboth Wild lost the match a few moments later.
Tsitsipas will face Matteo Berrettini in the round of 32 on Sunday after Berrettini won over Christopher O'Connell. Tsitsipas is 4-1in his career against the 29th-ranked Italian player.
