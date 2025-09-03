Taylor Fritz Reacts to His Funny Wardrobe Malfunction During U.S. Open Loss to Djokovic
American Taylor Fritz had U.S. Open fans talking on Tuesday night, and it wasn't just because of his four-set, quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic; rather, it was also because he was (quite hilariously) wearing his Hugo Boss headband upside down during the match.
Shortly after the defeat, the 27-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter), not to comment on his elimination, but to ask how in the world no one informed him of the wardrobe malfunction.
"Yo why’d nobody tell me that s--- was backwards," Fritz wrote. (Of course, the headband was not backwards, but rather upside down; still, we know what he meant.)
It was here that fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios weighed in, re-sharing Fritz's post with the added caption: "Still rocked it. I can assure you bro haha if I was in the locker room I would of told you. I still owe you caretaker."
It was the kind of moment that fans love, and as Kyrgios said, Fritz still rocked it. So if anything, it was just some extra entertainment during an already-exciting match. Props to Fritz for appearing to take it in stride, and for his 2025 Open run.