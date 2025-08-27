Taylor Townsend Says Jeļena Ostapenko Took Classless Dig at Her After U.S. Open Match
American Taylor Townsend upset world No. 25 Jeļena Ostapenko literally and figuratively in their second round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Townsend won the heated contest 7–5, 6–1, leaving Ostapenko pretty upset afterwards.
There appeared to be a confrontation at the net as the two opponents met to shake hands. Ostapenko apparently said something to Townsend after the handshake, causing Townsend to respond. The heated argument began there, sparking boos from the crowd. They spoke for a while until Townsend got her much deserved applause from the crowd.
It was fitting that Townsend had fire on the end of her tennis dress for this fiery moment.
Townsend detailed the pretty classless things Ostapenko said to her after the match during her on-court interview.
"It's competition, people get upset when they lose," Townsend said. "Some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S."
In the end, Townsend will move on to the third round of competition on Friday, while Ostapenko will go home. We'll see if there's any additional fallout from these two.