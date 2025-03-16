Teenage Tennis Phenom Makes History Not Seen Since Serena Williams With Wins vs. Nos. 1, 2
Teenage tennis phenom Mirra Andreeva toppled world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Sunday. But that's not all the 17-year-old Andreeva accomplished.
The Russian tennis player, who turned pro three years ago at the age of 14, also defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the BNP Paribas Open semifinal just days prior to her victory over Sabalenka. Andreeva became the first women's tennis player under the age of 18 to defeat world Nos. 1 and 2 in back-to-back matches since 23-time major winner Serena Williams, who achieved the feat back in 1999 at the US Open. The only other women's player under the age of 18 to accomplish such a feat was 22-time major winner Steffi Graf back in 1987.
Andreeva's road to the title at Indian Wells didn't just include the world's two best players. She also defeated three players ranked inside the top-25 en route to the BNP Paribas Open victory, the third title of her career and second straight this season.
But equally impressive was the manner in which Andreeva defeated Sabalenka, a three-time major winner. Sabalenka cruised to a first set victory in 36 minutes. But Andreeva raised her level of play in the second and third sets, holding a 17-7 edge in winners in the second set to level the match at a set apiece. She opened the third set up a break, and never looked back.
Andreeva, currently ranked 11th, will rise to No. 6 in the WTA's rankings set to release on Monday. She has more match wins, 19, than any woman on tour this season.