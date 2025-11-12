Tennis Mailbag: Novak Djokovic’s Athens Title Has Added Significance
Hey everyone …
Onward …
The women finished their year-end event last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More than the problematic location or the expected title sponsor announcement that never came, the story of the week was Elena Rybakina, who won the title, walked off with more than $5 million, and, most importantly, announced that she is back and more than ready to compete for majors in 2026. The men, of course, commenced their year-end lallopalooza in Turin, Italy, this week, albeit without Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from the ATP Finals due to injury.
Speaking of Djokovic, his residency situation generated more mailbag chatter than any match result. Andy Roddick and I discussed this turn of events last week on Served, and the plot has since twisted and thickened. Long story short: You would be hard-pressed to name an athlete-country affiliation closer than that of Djokovic and Serbia. The parades upon returning home victoriously from majors. The Olympic glory. The Davis Cup reliability. The postage stamp. Since the break-up of Yugoslavia, is there any question that Djokovic is the most front-facing figure in the country’s brief history?
But in recent years, Serbia has, like so many countries, lurched toward authoritarianism, plagued by corruption, nepotism and a crackdown on press freedom. This was crystallized with a deadly disaster last year in Novi Sad (the birth city of Monica Seles, for what it’s worth) and has intensified since.
To the clear disgruntlement of the country’s autocratic leader, Aleksandar Vučić, Djokovic has sided with the pro-democracy crowd. He has spoken about this publicly. (“My support goes to the young people, students and all those who own the future of our country,” he said at the Australian Open.) There have been subtle and symbolic indications, as well. His “pump it up” gesture at Wimbledon appeared to some to be a wink to the Serbian protestors’ gesture.
Authoritarians are going to do what authoritarians do. They often have goons do their bidding, so the aspiring dictator can have plausible deniability. (I can’t control what supporters do and say. I had nothing to do with your mural being defaced or other politicians calling you a has-been.) A source close to Djokovic told me that the government has made his life in Serbia “uncomfortable,” while declining to elaborate. It was sufficiently uncomfortable that the Djokovic family moved their ATP event out of Serbia to Greece. Then Djokovic moved his family to Greece.
Choosing his words with obvious caution, he addressed the situation obliquely last week: “Actually, in the last two years, things have happened, decisions have changed in our lives, both privately and professionally. But that’s O.K., that’s how life is. …We have two young children and we are trying to adapt and find the best environment for them as well. Because that is the priority, how the children will grow up in the most beneficial environment for them for their psychological, physical and emotional health.”
This is utter speculation (but it is informed speculation that comes from speaking with various sources). Djokovic assuming this stance—a courageous, principled one—is not merely an unwanted complication for a regime trying to concentrate power. It is a threat. Here is someone with political skills, polish, smarts and popularity who could run for president of Serbia tomorrow and likely get elected. (Aside: Two years ago I asked Djokovic, somewhat jokingly, what kind of leader he would be when he runs Serbia. He answered cagily, “I do not have any political inspirations at the moment.”) Djokovic, I’m told, is seen not just as a popular celebrity taking an opposing position; he is a potential future opponent.
Who knows how this plays out. Maybe the autocrat burns out, as autocrats tend to, and Djokovic returns as martyr. Perhaps he remains in this self-imposed exile. But say this: Seeing the proto-Serb move his family to Greece is quite something to behold. It adds a layer of depth to his winning his 101st career title in Athens, as he did last week. And it adds another chapter to what will one day be the world’s richest sports memoir.
Elena Rybakina has the best serve in WTA history. Tell me I’m wrong.
Charles D.
• You’re … not right. But you’re not crazy either. Serena Williams not only has the best serve in WTA history, far as I’m concerned, but you could also make the case that her serve was the most fearsome single weapon in all of tennis history. The conventional data—first serve percentage, aces and aces per serving game—doesn’t do nearly enough lifting. This was a reliably devastating weapon regardless of opponent, surface, and, above all, time of match.
However, your question wasn’t about Serena; it was about Rybakina, and her serve is tremendous. It’s a fearsome tennis shot, executed fearlessly. Go back and watch the WTA final.* People see the final set score against Aryna Sabalenka and see 7–6(0), and, rightly note that the No. 1 player—who dominated tiebreaks all year—was blanked. But that only tells half the story. Sabalenka had break points throughout the set. She had multiple set points at 5–4. Again and again, Rybakina’s big serving came to the rescue.
*I am traveling overseas this week and watching tennis at odd hours on the Tennis Channel app. Conflicts disclosed, it was a pleasure to listen to the troika of Lindsay Davenport, Chanda Rubin and Coco Vandeweghe.
A few of you asked what we made of Rybakina seemingly declining to acknowledge WTA CEO Portia Archer at the trophy presentation ceremony. (Shout out to Stephanie Myles who seemed to be first to point this out.) The backstory: One of Archer’s more notable moves in her first year as CEO was taking the lead on suspending Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov, for his “abusive conduct” toward Rybakina, this despite Rybakina’s objections and protestations to the contrary.
• I understand it from both sides. Someone close to a player recounts a situation that, at a minimum, sounds profoundly unhealthy. There is a history of coaches overstepping lines (and ruining careers in the process). There is a code of conduct for coaches. There is an entire WTA safeguarding staff (and manual) designed to protect players’ safety. Through both hearsay and eyewitness accounts, concern grows. It would be an act of neglect—morally, but also potentially legally—had the WTA failed to act. So it did.
Yet, the WTA is not an employer of its players. None of this is collectively bargained. The WTA does not have subpoena power. If a player is questioned by the WTA about an allegation and says, We’re good here. I feel safe. I feel comfortable. I am comfortable with my hiring choices and their behavior toward me. With all due respect, stay out of my business. Then what is the WTA to do? Especially when it goes to great lengths in other contexts to deny the existence of an employer-employee relationship. Especially when, in different contexts, it stresses a theme of strong, independent women acting with agency?
My takeaway from this scenario: If the worst thing we can say is that a player is dissing a CEO—a glimpse, by the way, into Rybakina’s makeup that we don’t often get when she plays—we should be breathing a sigh of relief. And we shouldn’t overlook the deterrent effect here. If I am a coach and my reputation has been sullied and I have been suspended because of my (alleged) conduct, I am seriously rethinking my methods when I am allowed back in the box and on the practice court.
This story had the potential to take a much darker turn. Given the range of outcomes, the state of Rybakina’s career (remember she was out of the top 10 for much of the year), and all the churn and the ambient ickiness in the camp, the situation appears to be in a much better place than it was a year ago.
CEO snubs aside, the WTA is to be commended. And, at least from the outside looking in—from what the rankings and tennis eye test tell us—Rybakina seems to have recovered from this distraction and unpleasantness.
A former ATP employee wanted to know what to make of the Next Gen event, apparently leaving Saudi Arabia before the contract ends.
• This is utter speculation, but I wonder if the Saudis—the federation but, more importantly, the government and sponsor backing—didn’t effectively say, We landed a Masters 1000. Why do we still need to throw money at a poorly-attended** gimmicky event for rookies?
**A few deep, dark secrets:
One of the hallmarks of sports TV is FOMO. You see these atmospherics and wish you were there, but watching is the next best thing. Hence, the cutaways to rowdy student sections, the courtside celebrities, the giddy fans walking through turnstiles, and the drone shots of crowded plazas and fairways. Look at all the fans! This event matters! When you see an event and the crowds—in a 4,200-seat arena—are blacked out, with the cameras rarely panning to see the venue beyond the playing surface, it’s a bad sign.
Adjacent point: The tennis media was inundated this week with gushing emails about the WTA Finals, sent not by the WTA or the event itself, but by a “bursonglobal.com” account. Burson is a PR agency, notorious for its clients. Note this quote from political commentator Rachel Maddow, “When evil needs public relations, evil has Burson-Marsteller on speed dial.” It would be naïve to think that the reputational downsides of representing theocrats would deter conscientious consultants and socially responsible companies from doing so. This is risky business to be sure, but it is also very lucrative.
Anyway, these emails came with subject lines like, “Aryna Sabalenka amazed by ‘incredible’ Saudi sports scene and is ‘super excited’ for the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.”
It was presented as a classic case of doth protest too much. A player declaring themselves “super excited” for an event that pays the winner $5 million does not ordinarily warrant explication. Much less a standalone email. It all added to the sense that this is not a conventional event or market, but one that is hosting tennis for wholly different reasons than Indian Wells or Madrid or Montreal, that Saudi Arabia is in this game to show the world a new face (not solely to inspire the local young population, as the sports ministers so often profess). That the WTA says all the right things, but is still uneasy about it all.
Again, the sportswashing debate is complex and nuanced. But there will be a resolution at some point. Either sports—again, tennis is not alone here—will serve as a change-agent, helping to modernize, liberalize and demystify a country. Or this is cynical reputational laundering, and sports will be shamed by having taken the money and played a role. Your serve, as they say.
Jon, many thanks for your piece in SI about Peng Shuai. The ATP may not care about her; ditto the WTA; and you never hear her name when the TV rightsholders are calling the matches. But at least someone cares. Thank you again.
Brian
• I appreciate that. I want no plaudits here. I would love to be proven foolish here, for concerns to be dispelled. Peng Shuai returns to public view, back on social media, back in the tennis fabric. Then we could all, happily, move on.
Jon! For those starving to see a 1-hander, I got a name for you!! Lilli Tagger from Austria! 17 year old! 2025 junior FO champ, already in Jiangxi QF with wins over top 100...what’s the best part? A 1-Handed backhand very reminiscent of Henin! She can hit it off that side! And with great all round technique and personality.
Let’s keep an eye on her and hope she makes top 50
Cheers,
Vijay
• Funny story: when I was living in Vienna last spring, I met someone who suggested I write a story about this promising player who—gasp—zings a one-handed backhand. Seemed a little premature. Then she won the Roland Garros girls’ title. With her coach Francesca Schiavone—a former champion with a one-handed zinger herself—sitting courtside. A player to watch for sure.
