Tommy Paul Becomes Top-Ranked American Man After Queen's Club Title
There's a new top-ranked American male tennis player after Tommy Paul captured the Queen's Club Championships title on Sunday.
Paul beat Lorenzo Musetti in two sets (6–1, 7–6) to win his first grass court title. This was Paul's third ATP Tour win in his career. This was Paul's second win this season as he captured the 2024 Dallas Open on hard court earlier this year.
Before the lead-up tournament to Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, July 1, Paul was ranked No. 13 in the world sandwiched between two fellow American men, Taylor Fritz at 12 and Ben Shelton at 14. This title will propel Paul ahead of Fritz in the next ATP rankings. Paul is expected to sit at No. 12 heading into the third major tournament of the season.
The 27-year-old will enter Wimbledon with hopes to advance farther than the second round for the first time in his career. His best major finish came at the 2020 French Open when he made it to the quarterfinals.