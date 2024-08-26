U.S. Open Purse & Payout: How Much Does the Winner Make?
The 2024 U.S. Open is officially underway as the first round began on Monday, Aug. 26.
The best tennis players from around the world will travel to New York City to compete for a chance to win the final major of the year. The players will also be playing for an opportunity to take home a share of the biggest prize pool in all of tennis this season.
Out of all four tennis majors, the U.S. Open has the biggest purse. This year saw an increase of $10 million from the 2023 tournament.
Here's a breakdown of how much money the competitors and winners will earn at the U.S. Open.
U.S. Open 2024 Purse
The 2024 U.S. Open has a purse of $75 million this year, the largest purse in tennis history.
How Much Money Does the U.S. Open Winner Earn?
This is the 51st year of equal pay between men and women at the U.S. Open. All singles players earn the same amount of money each round, as it's the same for all doubles players too.
The singles winners will win double the amount of money that the runner-up will take home.
Here's a breakdown of how much money singles players earn in each round. Just winning a first round match, for instance, earns a player $100,000.
Round
Amount
First Round
$100,000
Second Round
$140,000
Third Round
$215,000
Round of 16
$325,000
Quarterfinals
$530,000
Semifinals
$1,000,000
Runner-Up
$1,800,000
Winner
$3,600,000
For comparison to last year, the 2023 U.S. Open singles winners took home $3,000,000, while the runner-up won $1,500,000. The semifinalists reached $1,000,000 this year as last year they won $775,000.
Here's how much money the men's and women's doubles teams will win per round (per team).
Round
Amount
First Round
$25,000
Second Round
$40,000
Third Round
$63,000
Quarterfinals
$110,000
Semifinals
$190,000
Runner-Up
$375,000
Winner
$750,000
And, here's the breakdown of the mixed doubles' winnings per team.
Round
AmountF
First Round
$10,000
Round of 16
$16,500
Quarterfinals
$27,500
Semifinals
$50,000
Runner-Up
$100,000
Winner
$200,000