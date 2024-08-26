SI

U.S. Open Purse & Payout: How Much Does the Winner Make?

Madison Williams

Sep 9, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center.
Sep 9, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 U.S. Open is officially underway as the first round began on Monday, Aug. 26.

The best tennis players from around the world will travel to New York City to compete for a chance to win the final major of the year. The players will also be playing for an opportunity to take home a share of the biggest prize pool in all of tennis this season.

Out of all four tennis majors, the U.S. Open has the biggest purse. This year saw an increase of $10 million from the 2023 tournament.

Here's a breakdown of how much money the competitors and winners will earn at the U.S. Open.

U.S. Open 2024 Purse

The 2024 U.S. Open has a purse of $75 million this year, the largest purse in tennis history.

How Much Money Does the U.S. Open Winner Earn?

This is the 51st year of equal pay between men and women at the U.S. Open. All singles players earn the same amount of money each round, as it's the same for all doubles players too.

The singles winners will win double the amount of money that the runner-up will take home.

Here's a breakdown of how much money singles players earn in each round. Just winning a first round match, for instance, earns a player $100,000.

Round

Amount

First Round

$100,000

Second Round

$140,000

Third Round

$215,000

Round of 16

$325,000

Quarterfinals

$530,000

Semifinals

$1,000,000

Runner-Up

$1,800,000

Winner

$3,600,000

For comparison to last year, the 2023 U.S. Open singles winners took home $3,000,000, while the runner-up won $1,500,000. The semifinalists reached $1,000,000 this year as last year they won $775,000.

Here's how much money the men's and women's doubles teams will win per round (per team).

Round

Amount

First Round

$25,000

Second Round

$40,000

Third Round

$63,000

Quarterfinals

$110,000

Semifinals

$190,000

Runner-Up

$375,000

Winner

$750,000

And, here's the breakdown of the mixed doubles' winnings per team.

Round

AmountF

First Round

$10,000

Round of 16

$16,500

Quarterfinals

$27,500

Semifinals

$50,000

Runner-Up

$100,000

Winner

$200,000

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Tennis