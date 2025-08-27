U.S. Open Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets By Round
The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open is in the books, and the top tennis players across the globe will continue competing from Wednesday until Sep. 7 to try and win the final major championship of the year.
The U.S. Open takes place in Queens, New York, and draws large crowds both locally and from across the globe. Tickets for the event come in a wide range, and typically get more expensive as the U.S. Open comes closer to the final round.
Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive tickets for men's and women's singles at the U.S. Open on Ticketmaster from the second round on.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Second Round
Available tickets for Round 2 of the U.S. Open on Aug. 28 start at around $210 for the evening session and $262 for the daytime. These tickets reach over $2,300 in the evening for the lower sections, and $2,851 in the day.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Third Round
Third round tickets for the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium start at about $493 in section 112. They reach as high as $714 in section 14. In the evening, they start around $231 in section 105, and reach about $460 in section 106.
At Arthur Ashe Stadium, tickets start for about $244 in the evening session, and $376 in the daytime. They sell for as high as $3,446 in the day, and $2,641 in the evening.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Round of 16
Available tickets for the round of 16 at Louis Armstrong Stadium start at $524 for section 110. Meanwhile the highest priced tickets there are $1,107 for sections 111 and 106.
At Arthur Ashe Stadium, day tickets for the round of 16 start around $330 in section 318 and reach as high as $4,033 in section 33. Evening tickets go for as low as $247 in section 322, and go as high as $3,495 in section 50.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Quarterfinals
Tickets for the men's and women's singles quarterfinals start at about $163 for daytime tickets. During that period, the most expensive tickets cost about $3,446 for section 67.
For the night portion of the quarterfinals, tickets begin at $256 in section 306 and rise to as high as $11,650 in section four.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Semifinals
For the women's singles semifinal on Sep. 4, tickets are selling as low as $172 in sections 317, 322-324 and 339. Tickets in the lower sections are at least $4,000, and reach as high as $11,650 for section 57.
Tickets for the men's singles semifinal on Sep. 5 start at $394 for section 327. Most tickets in the lower sections are above $9,000, and reach as high as $16,129.43 for section 31.
Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for U.S. Open Finals
The U.S. Open women's singles final takes place on Sep. 6. The cheapest tickets for the event on Ticketmaster are $341 in the upper sections of the stadium, while the most expensive tickets are above $13,000 in a couple of the lower sections. Tickets in the lower sections range from about $3,500 to over $13,000.
Tickets for the men's singles final the following day take a significant jump in price. The lowest tickets are in the upper section for $657. Seats in the lower sections all cost over $10,000, with the highest tickets going for above $23,000 in section 31.