U.S. Open Tickets 2024: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
The 2024 U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, Aug. 26. There is plenty of excitement surrounding one of tennis's marquee events on the calendar, with the awesome showings by numerous big names at the Paris Olympics driving a lot of momentum. Novak Djokovic will be hard-pressed to defend his title and write his hame into the history books as he attempts to win a record-breaking 25th major title.
It'll be a fun two weeks, as it always is in Queens. Thousands of lucky fans will be in the stands to take in the incredible feats of the greatest tennis players in the world.
How much would it cost to attend the U.S. Open? This is the question we seek to answer for you, reader. At the time of publication, the first round had been completed and as such will not have ticket prices listed. All prices via Ticketmaster.
U.S. Open Ticket Prices
Second round
There are numerous purchasing options to enjoy tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium and the surrounding courts. The most common avenue fans will pursue is a single day or single night ticket. They're cheaper than any package and are a boon for fans of particular players like Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.
As of writing, a single day ticket to a second-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open is going anywhere from $123 to $654. A seat at Louis Armstrong Stadium will go for as little as $174 and as much as $640. A single day grounds pass ticket, which gives general admission access to Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand Stadium and Field Courts & Grounds, costs $137.
Third Round
The third round is when the going starts to get good and the prices jack accordingly.
A seat at Arthur Ashe will run you at least $287 and as much as $3,495 (a ticket for one of the far ends of the court, directly behind the action at eye level). A seat in Louis Armstrong Stadium for the third round tickets cost $401 to $1,498. A GA ticket for the third round is currently marked at $226.
These prices could fluctuate pretty drastically depending on who advances in the prior rounds. Which is the case for all these tickets, but especially so for the rounds prior to the round of 16.
Round of 16
Speaking of which! Here's what ticket prices look like as the tournament field starts to really narrow.
The cheapest seat at Arthur Ashe for the first Round of 16 match costs $217, with the most expensive being a whopping $4,660 for an elevated corner seat with an ideal view of the court. At Louis Armstrong Stadium, you can get a seat from $470 a pop to $1,634 per seat. The general admission price for the Round of 16 clocks in at $196.
Quarterfinals
From the quarterfinals on, all matches are held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and fans must have a seat in order to be admitted. So, there will be no general admission and no matches at the Grandstand or Louis Armstrong.
With a ways to go in the Open and uncertainty as to who will be playing in the quarterfinals, tickets are going for as cheap as $198. There are still plenty of pricey options to choose from, with the most impressive being a $11,000 ticket to sit right behind one end of the court. Something for everybody, really.
Semifinals
The same situation as above—all matches are at Arthur Ashe and there is no GA.
As of now, the men's single semifinals are going for $366 at the cheapest and a whopping $20,000 for the most expensive. For the women's, a semifinal ticket is as low as $196 and as high as $9,320.
Final
This one is for all the marbles, and the price to attend matches the stakes.
With some time to go before the final, a ticket to see the men's side can be had for $681. If you're looking to splurge, there are tickets available for as much as $23,000. The women's final's cheapest ticket clocks in at $338, and prices range all the way to $3,058.