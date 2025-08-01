SI

U.S. Open Will Produce Its Own Reality Dating Show During This Year's Tournament

All you need is love.

Patrick Andres

Tennis fans can follow relationship drama in addition to on-court drama this year.
A little over a year ago, Zendaya declared in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers that "tennis is a relationship."

The highest authority in American tennis seems to agree.

The U.S. Open will produce its own dating reality series centered around this year's tournament, it announced Thursday morning.

According to the tournament, Game, Set, Matchmaker will air on YouTube and follow Ilana Sedaka—a 24-year-old Miami-based pilates instructor and tennis enthusiast—as seven prospective suitors vie for her affections over the course of the event.

"The US Open has always been one of the most iconic sporting events in the country, and growing up just 30 minutes from Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was something I looked forward to every summer,” Sedaka said in the tournament's release. “To now be stepping into this experience at such a legendary venue feels surreal and incredibly special."

The tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 24; Italy's Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning men's and women's singles champions.

