Venus Williams's 2025 U.S. Open Run Isn't Over After First Round Singles Loss
Venus Williams's run at the 2025 U.S. Open isn't over anymore, even though she lost in the first round of the women's singles draw on Monday night to world No. 13 Karolína Muchová in a three-setter.
On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Williams earned a women's doubles wild-card entry. She will be playing alongside Canadian Leylah Fernandez. They will face the No. 6 duo of Australian Ellen Perez and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok in the first round of competition.
Williams is a 14-time women's doubles major champion, winning two of those titles at the U.S. Open in 1999 and 2009. Both of those titles were won alongside her sister Serena Williams, who she last paired up with at the 2022 U.S. Open before the younger sister retired from the sport. The Williams sisters won all 14 of those major titles together.
While it will be weird to see Williams compete with someone other than her younger sister on a major stage, it'll be exciting for her U.S. Open journey to continue. She's competing in her 25th U.S. Open, and her first since the 2023 season.