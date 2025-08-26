Venus Williams Wins Impressive Set, but Falls in First Round at U.S. Open
Venus Williams showed out in her 25th U.S. Open appearance on Monday night in the first round. However, she ended up losing in three sets to world No. 13 Karolína Muchová, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
The 45-year-old tennis legend put up quite the fight against Muchová, though. The second set, which Williams won 6-2, saw Williams play some of her best tennis fans have seen in years, especially up against one of the world's best players right now.
Williams exited the stadium pretty quickly after the match, but she was greeted with loud applause from the American crowd. The U.S. Open will forever be big fans of Williams.
Regardless of the outcome, it was incredible to see Williams compete hard at Arthur Ashe Stadium again. She's a two-time U.S. Open champion, those titles coming back in 2000 and '01. Williams may be the oldest women's player to compete in the U.S. Open since 47-year-old Renée Richards in 1981, but she didn't show her age on Monday night.
This year was Williams's first U.S. Open appearance since 2023, in which she also lost in the first round. Williams last won at the major tournament in '19. It's unknown what the future holds for Williams, but if this was her last dance at the U.S. Open, what a way to go out in New York.