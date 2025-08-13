Venus Williams Receives Wild Card for U.S. Open Singles
Venus Williams was already planning to compete at the U.S. Open in mixed doubles with fellow American Reilly Opelka, but now the 45-year-old tennis legend will also play in the women's singles draw. Williams received a wild-card bid from the major tournament on Wednesday.
Williams has made a tennis return in the past month, competing in the Citi Open and then this week's Cincinnati Open. She won her first-round match in Washington D.C., but lost in the second round and then lost at the Cincinnati Open.
Regardless of how Williams competes at Flushing Meadows in a couple weeks, it's incredible that she will be playing in her 25th U.S. Open. She's a two-time singles champion there. Williams is also the oldest women's player to compete in the U.S. Open since 47-year-old Renée Richards in 1981.
Williams last competed at the U.S. Open in 2023, losing in the first round. She last won a singles match at the major tournament in 2019.
The main draw for the 2025 U.S. Open will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 21 ahead of the Aug. 24 start date. Fans can find out Williams's first round matchup then.