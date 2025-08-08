Victoria Mboko Didn't Seem Offended at All by Naomi Osaka's Perceived Speech Slight
In the aftermath of Naomi Osaka's defeat in the National Bank Open final on Thursday, she neglected to congratulate the winner of the match, 18-year-old Canadian and Osaka idolizer Victoria Mboko.
Later, after declining to appear before reporters, Osaka clarified that it was just a mistake on her part: "I think Victoria played really well," she said, in quotes provided to the media. "I completely forgot to congratulate her on the court. Yeah, I mean she did really amazing, so."
So the perceived slight, which sent fans online into a tizzy, would seem to be nothing more than some loss-fueled frustration on Osaka's part—and listen, who can blame her? We are all human, after all.
Thankfully, Mboko seems to be feeling similarly.
Asked what she thought of Osaka's decision to eschew the presser, as well as whether she interacted with the pro after the match, Mboko spoke very highly of her opponent, suggesting she wasn't bothered at all by anything postgame, including the speech.
"No, I didn't really get a chance to speak with her after the game, but I mean, I was kind of really caught up in everything that was happening after the match," Mboko replied, per a transcript from the tournament. "If that was her wishes, then I respect it as well. I mean, I still think Naomi is an incredible player, and it doesn't ever change what I think of her. I think she's still a really nice girl. I still look up to her.
"Nothing really changes after the match. I mean, I'm really happy that I was able to win today, but I mean, to play against her was also a really special moment for me."
Hopefully, that settles it—it seems like it's all love between these two, and surely Osaka already feels bad enough about the whole thing without people piling on.
With the win, Mboko secured her first WTA tour title and will jump from 85th to 24th in the world, while Osaka will move from No. 49 to No. 25 (her first time in the top 30 since January 2022).