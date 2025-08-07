Victoria Mboko Had Incredibly Moving Reaction to Continuing Wild Run at Canadian Open
Victoria Mboko is on a roll. The 18-year-old tennis sensation continued a wild run at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday with an incredible comeback win over WTA world No. 12 Elena Rybakina in three sets (1-6, 7-5, 7-6).
Rybakina is the third former major champion the Canadian native has defeated at the tournament, entering the women's singles draw as a wild card and taking down world No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 27 Sofia Kenin before the semifinal match Wednesday. Mboko only took one game in the first set against Rybakina, but battled all the way back and fought off a match point for a gutsy victory in a third-set tiebreak.
It's been an emotional week for Mboko, reaching incredibly high heights at the biggest event in her home country. When she completed the comeback with her back against the wall after a dominant first set for Rybakina, Mboko kneeled to the ground and covered her face, unable to believe the events that just transpired.
She's currently the world No. 85, a ranking that will rise astronomically after reaching her first tour-level final. Now, she awaits Naomi Osaka or Clara Tauson in the final for a shot at her first title at just 18 years old.