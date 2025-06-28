SI

Who Is Playing at Wimbledon 2025? Full List of Men’s and Women’s Singles Entries

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to a point during his match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy match on day 13 at Roland Garros Stadium.
/ Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, founded in 1877 by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Its first event was held as a fundraiser to repair the club's roller and featured a field of 22 men competing for the trophy. It was won by Spencer Gore.

Women's singles were introduced seven years later in 1884. Maud Watson won the first women's competition. This was also the year that Wimbledon included men's doubles. Mixed and women's doubles came in 1913.

By the early 1900s, Wimbledon was already the premier tennis event in the world.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event to be played on grass, but that's not the event's only traditional aspect. Players are expected to wear mostly white attire, there are no advertisements on or near the courts and the British Royal Family is almost always in attendance.

However, Wimbledon has embraced modernity where it truly counts. The tournament incorporates advanced Hawk-Eye technology (a system which makes close calls extremely quick and with near-perfect precision using a network of nearly a dozen cameras) for line calls and uses AI to enhance highlights and provide advanced statistics.

Not to mention Wimbledon is broadcast is more than 200 countries worldwide to an audience of more than one billion. The event is more than tennis at this point, it's a cultural happening.

The Open Era, which started in 1968, allowed for amateurs to play alongside the pros. Rod Laver and Billie Jean King won that year and since then a number of players have left a lasting impact on the event. Not the least of which being Roger Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times and Martina Navratilova, who has won it nine times.

For players, winning Wimbledon is often considered the pinnacle of their careers. For fans, it represents tennis at its absolute best.

So who will make history in 2025? Let's look at the field.

Top Men’s Singles Entries

The full field can be viewed here.

Seed No.

Player

1

Jannik Sinner

2

Carlos Alcaraz

3

Alexander Zverev

4

Jack Draper

5

Taylor Fritz

6

Novak Djokovic

7

Lorenzo Musetti

8

Holger Rune

9

Daniil Medvedev

10

Ben Shelton

11

Alex de Minaur

12

Frances Tiafoe

13

Tommy Paul

14

Andrey Rublev

15

Jakub Mensik

16

Francisco Cerundolo

17

Karen Khachanov

18

Ugo Humbert

19

Grigor Dimitrov

20

Alexei Popyrin

21

Tomas Machac

22

Flavio Cobolli

23

Jiri Lehecka

24

Stefanos Tsitsipas

25

Felix Auger-Aliassime

26

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27

Denis Shapovalov

28

Alexander Bublik

29

Brandon Nakashima

30

Alex Michelsen

31

Tallon Griekspoor

32

Matteo Berrettini

Top Women's Singles Entries

The full field can be viewed here.

Seed No.

Player

1

Aryna Sabalenka

2

Coco Gauff

3

Jessica Pegula

4

Jasmine Paolini

5

Zheng Qinwen

6

Madison Keys

7

Mirra Andreeva

8

Iga Swiatek

9

Emma Navarro

10

Paula Badosa

11

Elena Rybakina

12

Diana Shnaider

13

Amanda Anisimova

14

Elina Svitolina

15

Karolina Muchova

16

Daria Kasatkina

17

Barbora Krejcikova

18

Ekaterina Alexandrova

19

Liudmila Samsonova

20

Jelena Ostapenko

21

Beatriz Haddad Maia

22

Donna Vekic

23

Clara Tauson

24

Elise Mertens

25

Magdalena Frech

26

Marta Kostyuk

27

Magda Linette

28

Sofia Kenin

29

Leylah Fernandez

30

Linda Noskova

31

Ashlyn Krueger

32

McCartney Kessler

