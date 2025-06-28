Who Is Playing at Wimbledon 2025? Full List of Men’s and Women’s Singles Entries
Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, founded in 1877 by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Its first event was held as a fundraiser to repair the club's roller and featured a field of 22 men competing for the trophy. It was won by Spencer Gore.
Women's singles were introduced seven years later in 1884. Maud Watson won the first women's competition. This was also the year that Wimbledon included men's doubles. Mixed and women's doubles came in 1913.
By the early 1900s, Wimbledon was already the premier tennis event in the world.
Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event to be played on grass, but that's not the event's only traditional aspect. Players are expected to wear mostly white attire, there are no advertisements on or near the courts and the British Royal Family is almost always in attendance.
However, Wimbledon has embraced modernity where it truly counts. The tournament incorporates advanced Hawk-Eye technology (a system which makes close calls extremely quick and with near-perfect precision using a network of nearly a dozen cameras) for line calls and uses AI to enhance highlights and provide advanced statistics.
Not to mention Wimbledon is broadcast is more than 200 countries worldwide to an audience of more than one billion. The event is more than tennis at this point, it's a cultural happening.
The Open Era, which started in 1968, allowed for amateurs to play alongside the pros. Rod Laver and Billie Jean King won that year and since then a number of players have left a lasting impact on the event. Not the least of which being Roger Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times and Martina Navratilova, who has won it nine times.
For players, winning Wimbledon is often considered the pinnacle of their careers. For fans, it represents tennis at its absolute best.
So who will make history in 2025? Let's look at the field.
Top Men’s Singles Entries
The full field can be viewed here.
Seed No.
Player
1
Jannik Sinner
2
Carlos Alcaraz
3
Alexander Zverev
4
Jack Draper
5
Taylor Fritz
6
Novak Djokovic
7
Lorenzo Musetti
8
Holger Rune
9
Daniil Medvedev
10
Ben Shelton
11
Alex de Minaur
12
Frances Tiafoe
13
Tommy Paul
14
Andrey Rublev
15
Jakub Mensik
16
Francisco Cerundolo
17
Karen Khachanov
18
Ugo Humbert
19
Grigor Dimitrov
20
Alexei Popyrin
21
Tomas Machac
22
Flavio Cobolli
23
Jiri Lehecka
24
Stefanos Tsitsipas
25
Felix Auger-Aliassime
26
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27
Denis Shapovalov
28
Alexander Bublik
29
Brandon Nakashima
30
Alex Michelsen
31
Tallon Griekspoor
32
Matteo Berrettini
Top Women's Singles Entries
The full field can be viewed here.
Seed No.
Player
1
Aryna Sabalenka
2
Coco Gauff
3
Jessica Pegula
4
Jasmine Paolini
5
Zheng Qinwen
6
Madison Keys
7
Mirra Andreeva
8
Iga Swiatek
9
Emma Navarro
10
Paula Badosa
11
Elena Rybakina
12
Diana Shnaider
13
Amanda Anisimova
14
Elina Svitolina
15
Karolina Muchova
16
Daria Kasatkina
17
Barbora Krejcikova
18
Ekaterina Alexandrova
19
Liudmila Samsonova
20
Jelena Ostapenko
21
Beatriz Haddad Maia
22
Donna Vekic
23
Clara Tauson
24
Elise Mertens
25
Magdalena Frech
26
Marta Kostyuk
27
Magda Linette
28
Sofia Kenin
29
Leylah Fernandez
30
Linda Noskova
31
Ashlyn Krueger
32
McCartney Kessler