Wimbledon Honors Andy Murray's Final Appearance With Emotional Tribute Video
Andy Murray is in his final go-round at Wimbledon, and the tournament has pulled out all the stops to honor him. On Thursday, it released a tribute video that went straight for the heart. Even Murray was emotional watching it.
Murray and his brother Jamie lost in the first round of the men's doubles draw on Thursday. They fell 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Australians Rinky Hijikata and John Peers. Murray struggled with his movement on the court as he's still dealing with a back injury that forced him to withdraw the singles draw.
After the match, a video tribute to the British star began to play. It included Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams all discussing Murray's career while Scala & Kolacny Brothers' cover of Radiohead's "Creep" played in the background. It was beautifully done.
That is an incredible tribute to the three-time major champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
The 37-year-old has another match at Wimbledon scheduled as he will team up with Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles on Saturday. He also plans to play in the 2024 Olympics in Paris before retiring.
Murray won Wimbledon twice (2013, 2016), becoming the first British man to do so since Fred Perry in 1936, and the first Scottish player of either sex to win since 1896. He reached 11 major finals during his career, facing Roger Federer three times, Novak Djokovic seven times and Milos Raonic once. He beat Djokovic in the 2012 U.S. Open final and the 2013 Wimbledon final, and topped Raonic at Wimbledon in 2016. He also beat Djokovic at the 2016 ATP Finals in London.
There is a big "what if" around Murray's career. If he had played in any other era, he almost certainly would have racked up even more accolades. Competing against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who are arguably the three greatest players of all time, made winning incredibly difficult.
Murray had an amazing career. He was a world No. 1, won three majors in what was likely the hardest era to do so, has 46 career singles titles and will finish fourth in the all-time money list.
His career is worthy of celebration, and Wimbledon's tribute video was beautiful and worthy of the moment.