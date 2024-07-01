Wimbledon Ticket Prices 2024: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
The third major tennis tournament of the year, Wimbledon, began on Monday, July 1 including the world's top players.
Fans travel from all over the world to London to witness the historical tournament in person each year.
It is rather difficult to get on the list of having access to buy tickets. Fans enter a ticket lottery in order to purchase tickets. The tickets can only be bought through Wimbledon, with some resellers advertising last-minute tickets.
Wimbledon also has the famous queue that fans can line up in the day of the tournament to try to purchase a ticket at the gates. There's 500 tickets up for grabs each day, up until the last four days of the tournament.
Take a look at what the ticket prices are listed at for the iconic major tennis tournament.
How much does it cost to attend Round One of Wimbledon?
Fans can attend round one on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2 at the cheapest price of the whole tournament. The ticket prices for Centre Court, where the big name players will compete, range from 70 pounds ($88) to 90 pounds ($113).
Courts 1 through 3 range from 50 pounds ($63) to 80 pounds ($101). Otherwise, fans can purchase grounds tickets for 30 pounds ($37).
However, fans can find last-minute tickets on reseller websites for thousands of dollars right now. The cheapest ticket for Tuesday, July 2 on StubHub, for example, is 2,771 pounds ($3,503). It's definitely better to plan ahead for ticket purchasing at Wimbledon.
How much does it cost to attend the Wimbledon Semifinals?
The Wimbledon semifinals take place on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. The matches will only take place on Centre Court and No. 1 Court during those two days. The tickets for Centre Court are on sale for as much as 275 pounds ($347) and as low as 200 pounds ($252). The tickets at No. 1 Court are much cheaper, ranging from 85 pounds ($107) to 70 pounds ($88).
Fans can also still purchase grounds tickets for 20 pounds ($25) to 25 pounds ($31).
How much does it cost to attend the Women's Final at Wimbledon?
The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, July 13 on Centre Court. Fans can attend in the higher seats at Centre Court for 230 pounds ($290) or the lower levels for 275 pounds ($347).
Grounds tickets can be purchased for 20 pounds ($25).
StubHub has minimum tickets listed, with the cheapest being 2,832 pounds ($3,581).
How much does it cost to attend the Men's Final at Wimbledon?
The men's singles final will be played on Sunday, July 14 on Centre Court. Fans can attend in the higher seats at Centre Court for 230 pounds ($290) or the lower levels for 275 pounds ($347).
Grounds tickets can be purchased for 20 pounds ($25).
StubHub has minimum tickets listed, with the cheapest being a whopping 9,640 pounds ($12,189).