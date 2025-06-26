Wimbledon Ticket Prices 2025: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, taking place over two weeks from June 30 to July 13. The top tennis pros of the world will compete in one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, looking to take home the title.
Tickets for Wimbledon often aren't easy to acquire. Fans have to enter a lottery system to try to score tickets to Wimbledon, but there are only so many tickets to go around. There is also a queue line which sells 500 tickets each day at the gate up until the final four days of the tournament.
Most tickets can only be purchased through Wimbledon, but some resellers also sell tickets, often at a much steeper price.
Here's a look at how much it costs to attend various rounds of the tournament.
How much does it cost to attend Round One of Wimbledon?
Taking place on June 30 and July 1, Round One of Wimbledon is the most affordable to attend. Centre Court tickets, where the top stars of the tournament play, cost from 75 ($103) pounds to 105 pounds ($144).
Courts 1-3 have ticket prices ranging from 55 pounds ($75) to 90 pounds ($123). The most affordable tickets are grounds passes, which cost 30 pounds ($41) on Day 1.
Tickets can be found on reseller websites at much higher prices. For example, StubHub is offering tickets from upwards of 1,988 pounds ($2,720) for Round 1 of Wimbledon.
How much does it cost to attend the Wimbledon Semifinals?
The Wimbledon semifinals will take place from Thursday, July 10 to Friday, July 11. Tickets for the event range from 210 pounds ($287) to 270 pounds ($369), with seats in the lower levels costing around 270 pounds. Grounds passes will range from 20-25 pounds ($27-$34) over the two days.
How much does it cost to attend the Women's Final at Wimbledon?
The Wimbledon ladies' singles final is set to take place on Saturday, July 12. The most expensive tickets are being sold for 315 pounds and centre court tickets range from 240 pounds to 315 pounds ($328-$430).
Grounds tickets for the event are much more affordable at 20 pounds ($27) each.
StubHub has additionally listed tickets for the ladies' final, which start at 4,217 pounds ($5,770)
How much does it cost to attend the Men's Final at Wimbledon?
The Wimbledon men's singles final will take place just one day after the ladies' singles final. The tickets are priced the same, with centre court stubs ranging from 240 pounds to 315 pounds to see who wins the tournament. The grounds tickets will also cost 20 pounds each.
As with the ladies' final, StubHub has tickets for the men's final at a much higher price. The website has their tickets for this final starting out at 11,190 pounds ($15,313).