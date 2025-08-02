Terry McLaurin's Top Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For 2025
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was one of the best players at the position in fantasy leagues last season, finishing seventh in points while posting 82 receptions, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those totals would make him an attractive option this season, but his request for a trade over a contract “disagreement” has his value in question.
McLaurin, 30, is best served to remain in Washington from a fantasy perspective, and it’s tough seeing the team trade away their best receiver. After all, the Commanders have no real depth behind him besides Deebo Samuel Sr. (unless you like Noah Brown, Michael Gallup and Luke McCaffrey). McLaurin’s absence would also hurt the value of Jayden Daniels, who threw a team-high 117 passes to McLaurin during his breakout rookie year.
In the event that McLaurin is moved, here are five teams that would make the most sense both from a real and fantasy standpoint. The problem, however, is that hie presence on any of these teams would severely damage the value of some of their incumbent receivers.
New England Patriots
This would be a nice fit in both real and fantasy football, as McLaurin would come right in and be the alpha ahead of Stefon Diggs. Such a move would also clearly make Drake Maye a better fantasy option, though it would hurt the ceilings of Diggs, rookie Kyle Williams and slot man Demario Douglas. I also wouldn’t see McLaurin as a fantasy WR1 in New England.
Las Vegas Raiders
McLaurin to Las Vegas makes a lot of sense, as they lack a true alpha at wide receiver. If this move did happen, I wouldn’t worry to much about Brock Bowers’ draft value, but it would hurt Jakobi Meyers are certainly both the rookie receivers, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton. On a positive note, Geno Smith would see a boost with McLaurin in the mix.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans have Calvin Ridley as the only real alpha on the team, as veteran Tyler Lockett is past his prime and none of their rookies figure to add significant value in Year 1. McLaurin would hurt Ridley’s stock of course, but there’s a world where he could be a fantasy WR2 while Ridley remains a flex option. McLaurin would clearly help rookie Cam Ward’s stock.
New York Jets
The Jets don’t have great No. 2 wide receiver options at this point, so adding McLaurin and pairing him with Garrett Wilson makes sense in real football. However, I don’t see this offense supporting two productive, consistent wideouts with Justin Fields under center. Going to Gang Green would be a better move in reality than it would be in the fantasy world.
Los Angeles Chargers
This another landing spot that makes more sense in reality than in fantasy football. The Bolts lack an alpha wide receiver, which McLaurin would obviously fill, but his presence would hurt the rising stock of Ladd McConkey and throw cold water on Tree Harris being a sleeper. Also, coordinator Greg Roman’s offenses have rarely been wideout friendly.