For this week's show I sat down for conversations at the scouting combine with Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, and Mary Kay Cabot, Browns beat reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Patricia talks about his long and winding road to an NFL head-coaching job (including turning down a lucrative job as a nuclear engineer for a $5,000 small-college job coaching the defensive line), on just what is up with the ever-present number two pencil behind his right ear, on the confusion/missed-call on the winning Eagles' touchdown in the Super Bowl, and on what he takes from Bill Belichick into his new job.

Josh Allen on the adjustment from mid-level-college quarterback to the mayhem of being a top prospect in the NFL draft, on why he thinks he won't be a 56-percent passer (his college completion percentage) in the NFL, and the lessons he takes from growing up on a family farm--and doing farm work--in California.

Mary Kay Cabot on 28 long and mostly losing years covering the Browns, on how she deals with covering a losing team in such an intensely rabid football town, and on the fired coach who took his fate the hardest of the eight fired men in her 28 years on the beat. (Hint: It wasn't Bill Belichick.)