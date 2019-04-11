Yuki Kawauchi bcame the first Japanese runner to win the Boston Marathon since 1987 with his victory in 2018, but Kawauchi's added to his legendary list of accomplishments at the last month's Kuki Half Marathon in Japan.

Kawauchi completed the Kuki half in 68 minutes and 52 seconds while wearing a ninja costume. The elite marathoner pulled into the final stretch in the lead and nearly won before he was just barely out-kicked before the finish line.

While researching for my Boston Marathon preview, I learned that 2018 Boston Marathon champion Yuki Kawauchi ran the Kuki Half Marathon last month in 68 minutes and 52 seconds…in a ninja costume. Just got out-kicked before the finish line. pic.twitter.com/81JxPRAWYH — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 10, 2019

This isn't out of the ordinary for Kawauchi in Kuki. In 2016, he wore a three-piece suit and ran 66:42 for third place.

Last year, he wore a panda outfit to finish second in 70:03.

Kawauchi is likely to don standard racing attire when he attempts to defend his Boston Marathon title on Monday, April 15. Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot is the last back-to-back champion, winning three-straight marathons from 2006-08.