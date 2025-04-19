Boston Marathon Prize Money: Breakdown, Distribution, Incentives, and More
The 129th running of the Boston Marathon is set to take place this coming Monday, April 21st. The 26.2-mile event, which begins in Hopkinton, Mass., and ends on Boston's Boylston Street, is the world's oldest annual marathon and as a result, is one of the most well-known road racing events in the world.
Of course, winning—or even placing in—this historic race is an accomplishment in its own right, but said achievement can also come with a lofty prize.
The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), which has run the Boston Marathon since its inception in 1987, distributes prize money across the men's and women's participants in the Open, Masters, Wheelchair, and Para divisions of the race. Additionally, there's a course record bonus—should it be broken—for the Open, Wheelchair, and Para divisions.
Here's a look at how said prize money is divided, courtesy of BAA.org:
Total Prize Money for the Boston Marathon
Across all four divisions of the Boston Marathon, an astounding $1,186,000 in prize money will be distributed to select participants.
A closer look reveals that the Top-10 finishers in both the Open Division and the T53/54/34 Wheelchair Division, as well as the Top-3 finishers in the T51-52 Wheelchair Division and the Masters Division, receive a payout.
Additionally, the Top-3 finishers in all seven Para divisions (T11/T12, T13, T45/T46/T47, T61/T63/T43, T62/T64;T42/T44, T35-T38, T20) also receive a payout.
Here's a look at how the payouts breakdown:
How Prize Money Is Distributed Among Runners
Here is the payout breakdown for the Open, Wheelchair, and Masters divisions at the Boston Marathon:
Place
Open Division
Wheelchair Division T53/54/34
Wheelchair Division T51-52
Masters Division
1st
$150,000
$50,000
$1,500
$5,000
2nd
$75,000
$30,000
$750
$2,500
3rd
$40,000
$15,000
$500
$1,500
4th
$25,000
$10,000
5th
$18,000
$8,000
6th
$13,500
$5,000
7th
$10,500
$4,000
8th
$8,500
$3,000
9th
$7,000
$2,000
10th
$5,500
$1,500
And here is a look at the payout breakdowns for the Para divisions:
Place
T11/T12
T13
T45/T46/T47
T61/T63/T43
T62/T64;T42/T44
T35-T38
T20
1st
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
2nd
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
3rd
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,000
Bonuses & Additional Prize Incentives
On top of payouts for placing in the race, the B.A.A. will distribute a $50,000 bonus should any runner in the Open, Wheelchair (T53/54/34), or Para divisions break the course record.
Here's a look at the Boston Marathon course records:
Division
Record Holder
Time
Year
Open (M)
Geoffrey Mutai
2:03:02
2011
Open (W)
Buzunesh Deba
2:19:59
2014
Wheelchair (M)
Marcel Hug
1:17:06
2023
Wheelchair (W)
Manuela Schär
1:28:17
2017
Additionally, each Para division carries a $500 reward should the course record be broken.