Boston Marathon Prize Money: Breakdown, Distribution, Incentives, and More

The 129th Boston Marathon will take place this coming Monday, April 21.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division at the 2024 Boston Marathon.
Hellen Obiri of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division at the 2024 Boston Marathon. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The 129th running of the Boston Marathon is set to take place this coming Monday, April 21st. The 26.2-mile event, which begins in Hopkinton, Mass., and ends on Boston's Boylston Street, is the world's oldest annual marathon and as a result, is one of the most well-known road racing events in the world.

Of course, winning—or even placing in—this historic race is an accomplishment in its own right, but said achievement can also come with a lofty prize.

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), which has run the Boston Marathon since its inception in 1987, distributes prize money across the men's and women's participants in the Open, Masters, Wheelchair, and Para divisions of the race. Additionally, there's a course record bonus—should it be broken—for the Open, Wheelchair, and Para divisions.

Here's a look at how said prize money is divided, courtesy of BAA.org:

Total Prize Money for the Boston Marathon

Across all four divisions of the Boston Marathon, an astounding $1,186,000 in prize money will be distributed to select participants.

A closer look reveals that the Top-10 finishers in both the Open Division and the T53/54/34 Wheelchair Division, as well as the Top-3 finishers in the T51-52 Wheelchair Division and the Masters Division, receive a payout.

Additionally, the Top-3 finishers in all seven Para divisions (T11/T12, T13, T45/T46/T47, T61/T63/T43, T62/T64;T42/T44, T35-T38, T20) also receive a payout.

Here's a look at how the payouts breakdown:

How Prize Money Is Distributed Among Runners

Here is the payout breakdown for the Open, Wheelchair, and Masters divisions at the Boston Marathon:

Place

Open Division

Wheelchair Division T53/54/34

Wheelchair Division T51-52

Masters Division

1st

$150,000

$50,000

$1,500

$5,000

2nd

$75,000

$30,000

$750

$2,500

3rd

$40,000

$15,000

$500

$1,500

4th

$25,000

$10,000

5th

$18,000

$8,000

6th

$13,500

$5,000

7th

$10,500

$4,000

8th

$8,500

$3,000

9th

$7,000

$2,000

10th

$5,500

$1,500

And here is a look at the payout breakdowns for the Para divisions:

Place

T11/T12

T13

T45/T46/T47

T61/T63/T43

T62/T64;T42/T44

T35-T38

T20

1st

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

2nd

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

3rd

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,000

Bonuses & Additional Prize Incentives

On top of payouts for placing in the race, the B.A.A. will distribute a $50,000 bonus should any runner in the Open, Wheelchair (T53/54/34), or Para divisions break the course record.

Here's a look at the Boston Marathon course records:

Division

Record Holder

Time

Year

Open (M)

Geoffrey Mutai

2:03:02

2011

Open (W)

Buzunesh Deba

2:19:59

2014

Wheelchair (M)

Marcel Hug

1:17:06

2023

Wheelchair (W)

Manuela Schär

1:28:17

2017

Additionally, each Para division carries a $500 reward should the course record be broken.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

