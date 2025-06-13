Mya Lesnar, Daughter of Former WWE and UFC Champion, Wins NCAA Championship
Mya Lesnar won the NCAA outdoor shot put championship on Thursday. Lesnar did it on her first throw of the final. Lesnar's throw traveled 19.01 meters, which is still short of her personal best.
For Lesnar, it was her last collegiate meet. She started her career at Arizona State before transferring to Colorado State in 2023, where she's won the 2024 indoor shot put championship and now the 2025 outdoor.
After the meet, a very happy Lesnar told the media that the event had gone as planned.
"It was awesome," said Lesnar. "Sometimes I get a little too serious. There's a time and place for that, but I think I just decided today, my last collegiate meet, I'm just going to have fun. Trust the process and yeah... get it done."
Here's the championship-winning throw: