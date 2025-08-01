Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested, Briefly Detained on Assault Charge at Seattle Airport
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested and briefly detained at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic and numerous other media outlets.
Thompson cited a Port of Seattle Police report that said Richardson was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. She was cleared when her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, declined to press charges.
Richardson, 25, was detained for 19 hours after police said the Dallas native shoved Coleman multiple times during an argument.
Both are currently competing in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., in advance of the world championships in September in Tokyo. Coleman is a six-time world championship medalist, while Richardson has two Olympic medals and three world championship medals to her name.
The pair went public with their relationship in February, although, according to Thompson, Coleman told police they had been in a relationship for two years.