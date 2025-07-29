Major League Baseball Dealing With Massive Sports Betting Problem

Emmanuel Clase has come in to the game at the beginning of the 9th inning 40 times this season. Here is his Statcast Waste% (pitches that aren't close to zone).



First pitch of 9th inning: = 17.5%

Every other pitch = 5.2%



Just speculating, but this how Luis Ortiz got flagged. pic.twitter.com/lZGwgQ2KdZ