Two Massive Sports Snubs on the List of 100 Best Podcasts
1. Summertime is when those of us in the sports world come up with gimmicks and lists to cause outrage and draw page views while we wait for the NFL season to start.
Apparently, this practice extends beyond the sports world, as Time Magazine released a list on Wednesday of the 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.
I usually have a rule that I don’t react to lists because the only point of a list is to draw a reaction. However, since it’s summer and we’re all waiting for the NFL season to start, I’ll react to a list.
First, allow me to give you the list of sports podcasts that made Time’s list:
30 for 30
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Men in Blazers
New Heights
Pablo Torre Finds Out
The Tennis Podcast
One observation on who made this: I got a kick out of Time Magazine trying to get in the good graces of Taylor Swift and the Swifties by including New Heights on the list.
Two observations on who didn’t make the cut: The list instantly loses all credibility for snubbing Pardon My Take. You can make the argument that PMT is the greatest sports podcast of all time. I would put it as the second greatest podcast of all time behind Simmons. Simmons started it all. Simmons was the first. Simmons was the pioneer.
But after Bill, no sports podcast has had a bigger impact and been more popular than Pardon My Take. Big Cat and PFT changed the podcast game in the sports world. There was nothing like it when it started, and all these years later, there’s still nothing like it.
It feels as if Time was afraid to put PMT on the list for fear of backlash from those triggered by anything to do with Barstool Sports, but making a list about the top podcasts and leaving them off is like making a list of the best Patriots of all time and leaving off Tom Brady.
There was one other major snub from the sports/entertainment world that irritated me. My all-time favorite podcast is Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, featuring Conrad Thompson.
Something to Wrestle With is, by far, and I mean by FAR, the greatest wrestling podcast of all time. Prichard, who worked behind the scenes in the WWE for its popularity explosion through the Attitude Era, pulled back the curtain in a way wrestling fans had never heard before.
The podcast was white-hot during its first few years, was listened to by every wrestling fan and was completely different from all other wrestling podcasts—a brutal snub by Time.
2. Speaking of podcasts, a new SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning.
This week’s show features a conversation with The Ringer’s editor-at-large, Bryan Curtis, about all the latest sports media news.
Topics covered include the partnership between Fox Sports and Barstool Sports, which company needs the other more, why Barstool’s daily FS1 show is more intriguing than the Big Noon Kickoff deal, the battle between Big Noon Kickoff and College GameDay and Barstool’s turnaround when it comes to public perception.
Other topics discussed include ESPN getting close to purchasing NFL Media and what that would mean, where Major League Baseball will end up selling the rights to its wild-card games and Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN’s decisions on Richard Jefferson and Doris Burke and its lead NBA booth, the cost of streaming and more.
In addition, Curtis discusses CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, what it means for late-night television and how late-night has changed over the years.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
3. NBC has announced its roster of NBA announcers for the upcoming season:
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon, Michael Grady.
Analysts: Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers and Brian Scalabrine.
One interesting note here: Grady will also call games for Amazon.
4. HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming season of Hard Knocks featuring the Buffalo Bills, which debuts on Aug 5.
5. A couple of things here to massage my ego: If you missed it Wednesday, I did a mailbag for you guys and answered all your questions, so check that out.
In addition, Traina Thoughts will be dark for a few days. I’ll be at Mad Dog’s SiriusXM Bar A show on Friday and at Foxwoods on Saturday to see Jerry Seinfeld, so I’ll have plenty to discuss during next week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina. The column will be back on Tuesday.
Also, I was a guest on Kevin Fishbain’s Breaking In podcast. There was a lot of talk about my time at SI and if you’ve been with me since the old Hot Clicks days, you will enjoy it. Kevin brought up things I had written that I didn’t even remember.
6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 61st birthday to Barry Bonds. Hopefully, his day is going better than this one in 1991. Imagine a manager talking to the best player on his team this way in 2025.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.