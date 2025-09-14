Travis Kelce's Helmet-Slamming Outburst on Chiefs' Sideline Captured by Fox Broadcast
The Chiefs hosted the Eagles on Sunday in what represents Kansas City's first official opportunity to avenge last season's embarrassing Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia.
The Chiefs got off to a decent start on that front; while the Philly defense still mucked up the Chiefs' offense, Patrick Mahomes utilized his legs to great effect, scoring the only touchdown of the first half on a scramble. The teams entered halftime tied up at 10-10.
Travis Kelce, however, seemed particularly worked up on the sideline at one point during the first half. To the point where he was yelling and throwing things. The Fox Sports cameras captured an emotional outburst from the superstar tight end late in the first half, in which Kelce slammed his helmet and yelled something at his teammates.
Kelce finished the first half with three catches and a great catch-and-run, which means he's already outdone himself in comparison to his two-catch Super Bowl performance. Clearly he's still fired up anyway.
A big-time matchup with big-time emotions to match.