Travis Kelce Drops Iconic Quote About Moving on From Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX Loss
Travis Kelce is heading into his 13th NFL season. In his career thus far, he's accomplished quite a lot—three Super Bowl titles, four first-team All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl bids. He also holds multiple Chiefs franchise records.
Because of these impressive accomplishments, Kelce doesn't want to dwell on the low moments in his career, the most recent being the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles in February. He's already "moved on" and ready to have a fresh start this season.
"I've thrown that thing in the trash," Kelce said on Wednesday. "I've moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason."
This is a great mindset to have, especially if this does end up being Kelce's last dance in the NFL. The Chiefs may have failed at three-peating, but they still achieved a lot.
We'll see how the team fares in the 2025 season. In what's definitely a good sign, Kelce seems to hold the same high expectations that Kansas City leans into each and every year.