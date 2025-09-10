Travis Kelce Has NSFW Message for Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch vs. Eagles
The Chiefs are 0-1 to start the 2025 NFL season after a 27-21 loss on Friday to the Chargers in Brazil. It's not the start KC was looking for after last year's disastrous finale and the schedule does not get easier in the immediate future; the Chiefs will host the Eagles in Week 2 and attempt to exact some measure of revenge for their Super Bowl LIX blowout defeat.
Travis Kelce suffered a tough start of his own in Week 1. The 35-year-old tight end scored a touchdown but caught only one other pass for a total of 47 yards and accidentally injured teammate Xavier Worthy. Speaking on his New Heights podcast about his team's subpar performance in Week 1 and heading into a big Week 2 contest, Kelce delivered a strong NSFW message to the Chiefs urging them to ramp it up.
"We gotta get this thing f---ing going, man," Kelce said to his brother and co-host Jason. "We gotta get this train f---ing running a little bit more. The biggest thing for me is energy, man. We gotta come out with f---ing energy. I know Arrowhead is going to bring it, it's going to be fun to feel that atmosphere, but unless the players are on the field doing that Arrowhead's not going to be a fun atmosphere. We gotta f---ing bring it knowing that we got one of the best teams, the champs, coming in."
Kelce's voice is laced with a real sense of urgency during the segment, and it seems appropriate. The Chiefs are still quite good and will forever be good with Patrick Mahomes under center but last season showed they aren't invincible the way they appeared to be a few years ago. It was a harsh reminder for whoever got too comfortable in Kansas City that wins in the National Football League are earned, not given. Kelce believes his team has to come out motivated and ready to battle Philadelphia for a win.
It's a message he's undoubtedly delivering behind closed doors, too. It's up to the Chiefs and Kelce himself to follow his advice come kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.