Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for the Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals in NHRA Drag Racing today.

Drivers take the track for drag racing with the Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals from Seattle, Washington. Early in qualifying, the drivers talked about the weather being uncharacteristically hotter than they are used to, impacting their strategy and race times early on. 

How to Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Qualifying has already started, with Steve Torrence coming out swinging in the number one overall spot.

The day starts with many events for the fans, but the first qualifying event is in the Top Alcohol classification, followed by the Jr. Dragster Shootout Eliminations, round one.

As the day goes on, there will be multiple qualifying sessions for each classification of drag racing, allowing time in between for the drivers to review and assess how their peers are taking to the track. The Pro Stock Car qualifying starts, followed by the Nitro qualifying.

As the day rolls on, there is also a Street Legal Exhibition, the semifinals of the Jr Dragster Shootout Eliminations, Sportsman Eliminations and the first round of the Top Alcohol Eliminations.

Regional restrictions may apply.

