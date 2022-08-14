Skip to main content

How to Watch Canadian Triple Crown Series: Walton, ON: Stream Motocross Live, TV Channel

The Canadian Triple Crown Series of Motocross heads to Walton, Ontario, Canada for a huge race today.

The final race in the motocross division of Triple Crown Racing heads to Walton, Ontario, Canada today for the ninth round in the series. The series took two weeks off ahead of this final event, with Triple Crown Racing still featuring six events on the calendar between supercross and arenacross events to close out the year.

How to Watch Canadian Triple Crown Series, Motocross: Walton, ON today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Racing (Canada)

Watch Canadian Triple Crown Series, Motocross: Walton, ON online with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Eve Brodeur won the last time the series was in Walton, Ontario, Canada a month ago and looks to repeat her success again today:

Heading into the final race of the season, Sam Gaynor is in the lead with 228 total points in FXR Premix with Jack Wright behind him with 213 points. Gaynor is also in the lead with Wright behind him in the FXR Premix East standings.

Wright has finished in second place in every race he has participated in this season giving him a shot at the points lead here before the season closes out.

Over in the THOR WMX, Eve Brodeur has a commanding lead with 438 points, winning six races and finishing in second place in the other three this season.

Ryder McNabb (343 points) leads the 250 PRO series and Dylan Wright (400 points) has a commanding lead in the 450 PRO series having won every race he participated in so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

