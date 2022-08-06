How to Watch Cal Ripken Major: Honolulu (HI) vs. West Linn

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. West Linn (OR): Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Honolulu takes on West Linn on Saturday morning in the second pool play game of US Pool D.

Honolulu (HI) has a quick turnaround on Saturday morning as it played the last game on Friday night and must now play in the first time slot on Saturday.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. West Linn (OR) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. West Linn (OR) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

It started its pool play games against the host team from Branson (MO) and is now looking to get a win against West Linn (OR) in its second game.

The two teams will be battling in the second of four pool play games looking to get into one of the top two spots in Pool D as they try and make the main bracket and keep their hopes alive for a Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball title.

West Linn has the advantage of having more rest as they played at 3 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon against Janesville (WI).

It will hope the added rest will help it get a big win in its second game of the tournament.

The game will be played in Branson at St. Louis Stadium. Honolulu played on the field Friday night and it hopes the familiarity with the field will help it get a big win.

