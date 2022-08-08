How to Watch Mineral Area (MO) vs. Manoa (HI): Stream Baseball Live, TV

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Monday when Mineral Area, MO takes on Manoa, HI in a pool play.

The fourth day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series gets started in the morning with a matchup between Mineral Area, Missouri and Manoa, Hawaii. The Mineral Area team is looking to get their first win of the tournament, while Manoa is looking to stay perfect.

Mineral Area still has a small chance to finish in the top two of its pool, while Manoa can clinch a spot in the main bracket with a win. With a win Manoa would be 3-0 and sitting at the top of the pool with just one game to play.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Mineral Area, MO vs. Manoa, HI Today:

Game Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Mineral Area, MO vs Manoa, HI on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

It hasn't been as easy for Mineral Area, as it has lost its first two games. It dropped its first game 7-5 to Springfield, Pennsylvania and then lost its second game 2-0 to West Raleigh, North Carolina.

Manoa got off to a great start when it shutout Mobile, Alabama 5-0. It was a dominant performance from the team from Hawaii and then it kept going with a big win over Springfield on Sunday.

Monday it will look to stay hot and get a big win over a Mineral Area team looking to pull off a big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.