Skip to main content

How to Watch Mineral Area (MO) vs. Manoa (HI): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Monday when Mineral Area, MO takes on Manoa, HI in a pool play.

The fourth day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series gets started in the morning with a matchup between Mineral Area, Missouri and Manoa, Hawaii. The Mineral Area team is looking to get their first win of the tournament, while Manoa is looking to stay perfect. 

Mineral Area still has a small chance to finish in the top two of its pool, while Manoa can clinch a spot in the main bracket with a win. With a win Manoa would be 3-0 and sitting at the top of the pool with just one game to play. 

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Mineral Area, MO vs. Manoa, HI Today:

Game Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Mineral Area, MO vs Manoa, HI on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

It hasn't been as easy for Mineral Area, as it has lost its first two games. It dropped its first game 7-5 to Springfield, Pennsylvania and then lost its second game 2-0 to West Raleigh, North Carolina.

Manoa got off to a great start when it shutout Mobile, Alabama 5-0. It was a dominant performance from the team from Hawaii and then it kept going with a big win over Springfield on Sunday.

Monday it will look to stay hot and get a big win over a Mineral Area team looking to pull off a big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Mineral Area, MO vs Manoa, HI

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Mineral Area (MO) vs. Manoa (HI): Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch New England Regional, Game 4: Maine vs. Massachusetts: Live Stream Little League Baseball, TV Channel

By Alex Barth4 hours ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Danville, CA vs. Seoul, South Korea: Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Pickleball: Newport Beach: Stream Live, TV

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs9 hours ago