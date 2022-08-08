Skip to main content

How to Watch Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

Harris County takes on South Riding in the Southeast Regional elimination game on Monday morning in Little League Baseball.

Harris County takes on South Riding on Monday morning looking to avoid elimination and make the Southeast Region finals against Nolensville, TN. Harris County had a chance to advance straight to the championship game but lost to Nolensville 9-3 on Sunday. South Riding, on the other hand, avoided elimination on Sunday when it knocked off Durham, NC 6-4. It was the second straight elimination game it had won and the second time it beat the team from Durham in the tournament. Monday morning it will look to do it again against a South Riding team that already beat Harris County 2-1.

How to Watch Little League Baseball Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Baseball Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The first game was a tight pitcher's duel with the team from Georgia finding just enough offense to get the win. it will need another great performance on Monday if it wants to beat South Riding again and get another shot at Nolensville.

South Riding, though, is looking to avenge that loss and continue their trek to the finals. It hasn't been an easy road for the team from Virginia, but it can make it all worth it on Monday with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Little League Baseball Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

little-league-world-series
Baseball

